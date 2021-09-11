Estás leyendo: Los talibanes matan al hermano del exvicepresidente Amrullá Salé y uno de los líderes de la resistencia en Panjshir

Crisis de Afganistán Los talibanes matan al hermano del exvicepresidente Amrullá Salé y uno de los líderes de la resistencia en Panjshir

Los insurgentes insisten en que no han ejecutado a ninguno de los dos y han apuntado como causa a las luchas internas de la resistencia.

Miembros del Frente de Resistencia Nacional observan junto a una casa cerca del valle de Panjshir. THIRD PARTY / REUTERS

madrid

Los talibanes han matado a Rohulá Azizi, hermano del exvicepresidente afgano Amrulá Salé y uno de los líderes de la resistencia contra los insurgentes en la provincia de Panjshir, la última provincia del país en caer en manos de los milicianos.

Tal y como ha informado su familia, Azizi habría muerto el viernes a manos de los insurgentes en el distrito de Karuj, según ha recogido la agencia de noticias afgana Jaama. Su cuerpo no había sido entregado a su familia.

Sin embargo, los talibanes han negado que fuera ejecutado y han señalado que este murió en una serie de enfrentamientos. Se trata del segundo miembro de la familia de los líderes del Frente Nacional de Resistencia (FNR) que muere en Panjshir.

Abdul Wodud, sobrino de Ahmad Masud, comandante militar afgano considerado por muchos un héroe nacional por su lucha contra los talibanes, ha muerto también junto al portavoz del FNR, Fahim Dashti.

Los insurgentes insisten en que no han ejecutado a ninguno de los dos y han apuntado como causa a las luchas internas de la resistencia. La provincia de Panjshir sigue siendo todavía escenario de combates entre las partes.

