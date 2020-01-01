Rennes, ciudad situada al noroeste de Francia, se convierte en la primera urbe en prohibir las estufas de gas en las terrazas de los bares y restaurantes para reducir la contaminación. La medida, que entra en vigor este miércoles, fue aprobada en el consejo municipal el pasado mes de junio "por una relativa unanimidad", según explicó el vicealcalde Marc Hervé.
“Con el desafío ecológico que enfrentamos, tenemos que ser ejemplares en el espacio público”, afirmó Hervé a la agencia France Presse. Sin embargo, la decisión preocupa a algunos comercios de restauración ya que temen pérdidas tras realizar trabajos de acondicionamiento en 2006 cuando se prohibió fumar en lugares públicos.
Por otro lado, la medida cuenta con el visto bueno del sindicato de restauración de Rennes, Umih 35. "Esto va a modificar algunas costumbres, pero no va a provocar una caída en el volumen de negocio. Además, los profesionales podrán ahorrarse el precio de la electricidad. No podemos meter un aparato de 2.000 vatios para calentar la calle”, explica François de Pena, presidente de Umih 35, al diario 20 Minutes.
