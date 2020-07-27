tokio
Preocupado por la ausencia de turismo internacional y la caída del nacional, el Gobierno nipón está ofreciendo a los japoneses la solución: teletrabajo mientras se está de vacaciones.
La original propuesta la hizo hoy el ministro portavoz del Gobierno, Yoshihide Suga, en vísperas de que comience agosto, un mes con altas temperaturas en Japón que aprovechan muchos nipones para tomarse algunos días de descanso.
La idea la presentó Suga en una reunión oficial para buscar soluciones con el fin de promover el turismo en Japón, algo necesario porque la llegada de visitantes extranjeros ha caído un 99,9 % desde abril pasado y los desplazamientos internos están registrando un fuerte descenso.
Preocupación por el turismo
La semana pasada el Gobierno lanzó una campaña para fomentar el turismo interno, con subvenciones para trayectos y estancias en hoteles, aprovechando el fin de semana de cuatro días que hubo desde el jueves pasado.
De esa promoción oficial, sin embargo, quedaron excluidos los habitantes de Tokio, para que no extiendan la covid-19 por el resto del país teniendo en cuenta los altos niveles de infección que se están registrando en los últimos días.
Según cuenta la cadena pública NHK, en la reunión mencionada Suga propuso la idea de popularizar un nuevo estilo de trabajo y viajes, en el que la gente pueda hacer teletrabajo mientras disfrute, o intente disfrutar, su estancia en centros turísticos o balnearios.
También propuso a las empresas crear "oficinas satélite" en esos lugares, destinados por lo general para el descanso y la desconexión, en un país que destaca por la adición al trabajo de sus habitantes.
