Estás leyendo: República Democrática del Congo registra un nuevo brote de ébola

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Crisis del ébola República Democrática del Congo registra un nuevo brote de ébola

El país africano también se enfrenta a otros dos brotes de enfermedades: el de la covid-19 en el este y al peor brote de sarampión del mundo.

Felix Tshisekedi, Presidente de la República Democrática del Congo. / EUROPA PRESS
Felix Tshisekedi, Presidente de la República Democrática del Congo. / EUROPA PRESS

MADRID

europa press

El Ministerio de Salud de la República Democrática del Congo (RDC) ha anunciado un nuevo brote de ébola en el noroeste del país, enfermedad que no ha terminado de pasar el este del país y que empezó en agosto de 2018.

Según ha declarado en la rueda de prensa, sospechaban de algunos casos en la ciudad de Mbandaka, y ya han recibido los resultados del Instituto Nacional de Investigación Biomédica (INRB), que han sido positivos.

Durante el fin de semana, el gobernador provincial había informado de cuatro fallecimientos en un barrio de Mbandaka, de lo que parecía ser ébola. En Kivu Norte, al este del país, acaban de iniciar la cuenta atrás para ponerle fin al brote de la enfermedad.

Sería el undécimo brote de ébola que sufre RDC, país donde se descubre por primera vez el virus en 1976. Ha dejado más de 3.400 casos y 2.200 fallecidos hasta ahora. Desde abril se han registrado siete casos, cuatro de los cuales murieron y otro de ellos escapó de las instalaciones sanitarias.

El ébola ha dejado más de 3.400 casos y 2.200 fallecidos 

Según los últimos datos publicados por el Ministerio de Salud, el país registra, además del nuevo brote de ébola, al menos 3.194 casos confirmados de coronavirus, incluidos otros 146 más en el último día, de los cuales 135 se han detectado en Kinshasa, la capital. Además, ha habido 71 muertos y 454 pacientes curados.

En lo que se refiere al brote de sarampión, según los últimos datos publicados por la OMS, desde 2019 se han confirmado un total de 369.520 casos de la enfermedad y 6.779 víctimas mortales.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público