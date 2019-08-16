Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Crisis migratoria Aumenta el número de migrantes que intentan cruzar el Canal de la Mancha

Desde comienzos de enero los servicios de salvamento marítimo franceses y británicos han rescatado a 1.326 personas.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
03/08/2015 - Migrantes que esperan cruzar el Canal de la Mancha a través del túnel / EFE

Migrantes que esperan cruzar el Canal de la Mancha a través del túnel / EFE

El número de migrantes que tratan de llegar clandestinamente a las costas inglesas desde Francia cruzando el Canal de la Mancha por vía marítima se ha incrementado con fuerza en lo que va de año, según los datos de la Prefectura Marítima de la Mancha. 

Una portavoz de la prefectura indicó este viernes que desde comienzos de enero los servicios de salvamento marítimo franceses y británicos han rescatado a 1.326 personas. Según la emisora France Info, la cifra es el doble que la registrada en 2018. 

Estas personas fueron en su mayor parte interceptadas cuando navegaban en pequeñas embarcaciones. La distancia mínima entre el continente europeo y Gran Bretaña es de 34 kilómetros desde la localidad francesa de Wissant y la ciudad británica de Dover.

El pasado 9 de agosto, las autoridades francesas y belgas llevaron a cabo una operación de salvamento cuando los tres ocupantes de un pequeño barco cayeron al agua frente a las costas británicas.  

Dos de esos migrantes pudieron ser rescatados con vida pero al tercero -una mujer de nacionalidad iraní- se le perdió la pista y su búsqueda se suspendió un día después.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas