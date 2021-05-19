Estás leyendo: Expectación en los medios internacionales por la multitudinaria entrada de migrantes en Ceuta

Público
Público

Crisis migratoria Expectación en los medios internacionales por la multitudinaria entrada de migrantes en Ceuta

The GuardianCNN, Libération, Financial Times, Repubblica, The Jerusalem Post o Morocco World News incluyen en sus cabeceras noticias sobre la crisis migratoria española. 

Un grupo de personas tratan de cruzar la valla fronteriza que separa Fnideq (Castillejos, Marruecos) y Ceuta este miércoles 19 de mayo de 2021.
Un grupo de personas a las puertas de la valla fronteriza que separa Fnideq (Castillejos, Marruecos) y Ceuta este miércoles 19 de mayo de 2021. Mohamed Siali / EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

La inmensa mayoría de los principales medios internacionales están dando cobertura a los acontecimientos que se están viviendo en la actualidad en Ceuta. Más de 8.000 migrantes han cruzado a territorio español en 36 horas, en un éxodo sin precedentes y desatado con motivo de una crisis diplomática de primer orden. Así lo está cubriendo el periodismo internacional:

'The Guardian'

El periódico inglés titula por la llegada de Pedro Sánchez a Ceuta para "restaurar el orden". Habla del vínculo dibujado por la embajadora de Marruecos en España, Karima Benyaich, entre la hospitalización del líder saharaui, Brahim Ghali, en Logroño y la entrada masiva de inmigrantes: "hay acciones que tienen consecuencias", señalaba la diplomática. 

'CNN'

La CNN habla de la entrada de más de 1.500 menores nadando desde Marruecos hasta Ceuta el lunes. Recoge la entrada por mar y el ahogamiento de al menos un hombre. También incluye las declaraciones del presidente de Ceuta Juan Jesús Vivas, quien afirmaba en TVE "no haber visto una situación como esta nunca, no tiene precedentes". 

'Libération'

El diario francés Libération también hace hincapié en las "tensiones" entre España y Marruecos como causa fundamental de la apertura de fronteras marroquíes. 

'The Financial Times'

El diario británico recoge en su titular el repliegue del ejército español en las fronteras para frenar el paso de inmigrantes en la frontera, así como la cifra de 1.500 niños (a fecha de las ocho de la tarde del pasado lunes) que se estima que ya están en territorio español. 

'La Repubblica'

El periódico italiano también recoge la noticia, señalando asimismo el traslado del ejército a Ceuta y la llegada de Pedro Sánchez a la ciudad fronteriza, para cuyo viaje ha tenido que cancelar compromisos en París.

'Morocco World News'

Incluso la cadena de noticias marroquí ha recogido la crisis migratoria presuntamente forjada por órdenes de su rey, Mohamed VI, haciendo hincapié en las acciones defensivas del ejército español, de quien dice "ha disparado contra los migrantes que este martes querían cruzar la frontera". 

'The Jerusalem Post'

El periódico de Jerusalén también ha cubierto la noticia: "Se ralentiza la llegada de migrantes ilegales a España después de que cientos de ellos hayan cruzado nadando". 

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público