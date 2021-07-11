La Habana
El presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, instó este domingo a sus partidarios a salir a las calles listos para el "combate", como respuesta a las protestas pacíficas espontáneas surgidas este domingo contra su Gobierno en diferentes puntos del país.
"La orden de combate está dada, a la calle los revolucionarios", dijo el mandatario durante una comparecencia televisiva especial.
Las protestas se han producido en diferentes localidades del país caribeño, como San Antonio de Los Baños, Güira de Melena y Alquízar en la provincia occidental de Artemisa, Palma Soriano en Santiago de Cuba y también salió gente a las calles en algunos barrios de La Habana.
