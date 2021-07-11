Estás leyendo: El presidente cubano convoca a sus partidarios a combatir las protestas callejeras

Público
Público

Cuba protestas El presidente cubano convoca a sus partidarios a combatir las protestas callejeras

"La orden de combate está dada, a la calle los revolucionarios", ha esgrimido Miguel Díaz-Canel durante una comparecencia televisiva especial.

Miguel Díaz-Canel
El presidente cubano Miguel Díaz-Canel lidera una manifestación como respuesta a las protestas ciudadanas que han tenido lugar este domingo 11 de julio en diversas localidades de la isla. Yamil Lage / AFP

La Habana

El presidente de Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, instó este domingo a sus partidarios a salir a las calles listos para el "combate", como respuesta a las protestas pacíficas espontáneas surgidas este domingo contra su Gobierno en diferentes puntos del país.

"La orden de combate está dada, a la calle los revolucionarios", dijo el mandatario durante una comparecencia televisiva especial.

Las protestas se han producido en diferentes localidades del país caribeño, como San Antonio de Los Baños, Güira de Melena y Alquízar en la provincia occidental de Artemisa, Palma Soriano en Santiago de Cuba y también salió gente a las calles en algunos barrios de La Habana.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público