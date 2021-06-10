Estás leyendo: Levantan una estatua de residuos con las caras de los líderes del G7

Cumbre del G7 Levantan una estatua de residuos con las caras de los líderes del G7

La impactante escultura ha sido denominada "Mount Recyclemore" y su objetivo es poner de relieve el daño ocasionado al medioambiente cuando se desechan los dispositivos electrónicos.

Escultura G7
Una vista general de "Mount Recyclemore", una obra de arte que muestra a los líderes del G7 hecha con desechos electrónicos por Joe Rush y Alex Wreckage. REUTERS. Tom Nicholson / Reuters

londres

Actualizado:

Una escultura que muestra los rostros de los líderes del G7 con la forma del Mount Rushmore fabricada a base de residuos electrónicos ha sido erigida en Cornualles (suroeste de Inglaterra) de cara a la cumbre que se celebra desde este jueves.

La impactante escultura ha sido denominada "Mount Recyclemore" y su objetivo es poner de relieve el daño ocasionado al medioambiente cuando se desechan los dispositivos electrónicos. El escultor Joe Rush indicó, según señala la cadena BBC, que confiaba en que su obra mostrara que los aparatos tecnológicos deberían fabricarse para poder ser más tarde reutilizados o reciclados con mayor facilidad.

"Deben ser reparables o fabricarse de forma que vayan a durar más porque estas cosas se llevan a los vertederos", advirtió Rush al citado canal de televisión. En la escultura ubicada en Cornualles se muestra a los siete líderes de los países que constituyen el G 7 -economías occidentales más desarrolladas-: el primer ministro británico, Boris Johnson; el líder japonés, Yoshihide Suga, el francés Emmanuel Macron, el italiano Mario Draghi, el canadiense Justin Trudeau, la alemana Angela Merkel y el estadounidense Joe Biden.

Su autor explica que al pensar en dónde ubicaría la escultura confió en que esta, al estar en un lugar tan visible, removiera la conciencia de los líderes políticos. "Tenemos esto mirándoles y ojalá vayamos a remover su conciencia y hacer que se den cuenta de que todos estamos junto en este asunto de los residuos", apuntó. Rush agregó que "el mensaje clave es 'hablad los unos con los otros' y solucionemos este desastre". 

