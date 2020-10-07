atenasActualizado:
El Tribunal de Apelaciones de Atenas declaró este miércoles a la cúpula de Amanecer Dorado, incluido su líder, Nikolaos Mijaloliakos, culpable de dirigir una organización criminal.
Se trata de una decisión que hace historia en Grecia y en el movimiento antifascista, al entender que los crímenes cometidos por los miembros y militantes del partido político neonazi, que llegó a ser tercera fuerza política del país, se realizaron bajo el amparo y órdenes de la cúpula de la organización.
Mijaloliakos y otros seis líderes de Amanecer Dorado fueron declarados culpables de dirección de banda criminal, mientras otras dieciocho personas lo fueron de pertenencia a dicha organización criminal.
