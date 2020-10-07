Estás leyendo: La Justicia griega condena a los dirigentes de Amanecer Dorado por dirigir una banda criminal

Público
Público

Juicio a los neofascistas La Justicia griega condena a los dirigentes de Amanecer Dorado por dirigir una banda criminal

La decisión del Tribunal de Apelaciones de Atenas hace historia en Grecia y en el movimiento antifascista, al entender que los crímenes cometidos por los militantes del partido político neonazi, que llegó a ser tercera fuerza política del país, se realizaron bajo el amparo y órdenes de la cúpula de la organización.

Juicio Amanecer Dorado
Imagen del juicio a los dirigentes de Amanecer Dorado en Atenas. (ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS | REUTERS)

atenas

Actualizado:

EFE

El Tribunal de Apelaciones de Atenas declaró este miércoles a la cúpula de Amanecer Dorado, incluido su líder, Nikolaos Mijaloliakos, culpable de dirigir una organización criminal.

Se trata de una decisión que hace historia en Grecia y en el movimiento antifascista, al entender que los crímenes cometidos por los miembros y militantes del partido político neonazi, que llegó a ser tercera fuerza política del país, se realizaron bajo el amparo y órdenes de la cúpula de la organización.

Mijaloliakos y otros seis líderes de Amanecer Dorado fueron declarados culpables de dirección de banda criminal, mientras otras dieciocho personas lo fueron de pertenencia a dicha organización criminal.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público