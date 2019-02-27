Dan de alta en Japón al bebé más pequeño del mundo, nacido con 268 gramos

Un hospital de Tokio ha dado el alta médica a un bebé nacido el pasado agosto con 268 gramos de peso y que permanecía desde entonces en una incubadora, lo que lo convierte en el niño más pequeño del mundo que sobrevive a un parto prematuro.
El bebé nació por un procedimiento de urgencia en el hospital de la Universidad de Keio, fue tratado en cuidados intensivos para neonatos hasta alcanzar los 3.238 gramos, confirmó hoy a Efe el médico a cargo, Takeshi Arimitsu.
Según la Universidad de Keio, se trata del niño más pequeño en sobrevivir a un parto prematuro, un récord que hasta ahora ostentaba un bebé nacido en Alemania en 2009 con 274 gramos de peso. También en Alemania nació en 2015 la niña más pequeña de la que hasta ahora se tiene constancia, con solo 252 gramos.
En Japón, el país del mundo con menor mortalidad de recién nacidos según datos de UNICEF, la tasa de supervivencia de neonatos con menos de un kilo de peso es del 90%, aunque esta proporción se reduce a menos del 50 % para los bebés de menos de 300 gramos.
Arimitsu destacó que aunque se trataba de un caso "de mucho riesgo", el éxito demuestra "que hay posibilidades de que el bebé salga del hospital pese a nacer muy pequeño". Por su parte, la madre del niño, quien no quiso hacer público su nombre, expresó su "felicidad por verlo tan grande" y después "de no saber si podría sobrevivir".
