El debate sobre la candidatura de Biden, en las portadas de los medios internacionales

El debate sobre la candidatura de Biden, en las portadas de los medios internacionales

Tras la cuestionada actuación del presidente estadounidense Joe Biden en el primer cara a cara con Trump, cada vez crecen más las voces que apuestan por la necesidad de sustituirle por otro candidato.

madrid


  • Portada de 'The Washington Post'

    the new york times

    1 de 8

     'The New York Times'

    El periódico abre con las fotografías de los dos candidatos presidenciales, Joe Biden y Donald Trump. Remarcan que la actuación inestable de Biden durante el debate electoral de esta semana ha causado nerviosismo dentro su partido.

  • Portada de TImes

    time

    2 de 8

    'Time'

    La revista Time presenta una portada, muy llamativa, titulada "Pánico", en la que se observa a Biden yéndose del plano. "Las cosas están oscuras. Los demócratas entran en pánico por el desempeño de Joe Biden en el debate y por lo que sucederá después", apuntó el medio en X.

  • Portada de 'The Washighton Post'

    the washingon post

    3 de 8

    'The Washington Post'

    "El desvanecimiento de Biden en el debate recalibra la carrera", apunta The Washington Post. Así, hace referencia al débil desempeño del demócrata en el primer cara a cara con Trump.

  • Wall Street Journal

    the wall street journal

    4 de 8

    'The Wall Street Journal'

    El diario estadounidense abre con: "El mundo vio a Biden deteriorarse. Los demócratas lo ignoraron".

  • The Guardian
    5 de 8

    'The Guardian'

    "El terrible desempeño de Biden en el debate genera angustiosos llamados a retirarse de la carrera", apunta el diario británico.

  • Reuters
    6 de 8

    Reuters

    La agencia de noticias pone el hincapié en las declaraciones que ha dado el presidente estadounidense, este viernes, en su primer acto público tras el debate. "Biden reconoce edad y mal desempeño en el debate, pero promete vencer a Trump", señalan.

  • Le Figaro
    7 de 8

    'Le Figaro'

    El diario francés Le Figaro recoge: "Ola de pánico entre los demócratas tras el fracaso de Biden durante el debate contra Trump".

  • Corriere della sera

    corriere della sera

    8 de 8

    'Corriere della sera'

    El periódico italiano abre este sábado con un análisis del debate electoral estadounidense, donde el candidato demócrata dejó la imagen de un candidato mermado por el factor de la edad. "Biden flaquea, la sombra del retiro", apuntaba el titular de apertura de Corriere della sera.

