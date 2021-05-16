Estás leyendo: Decenas de personas heridas tras colapsar una grada en una sinagoga en la Cisjordania ocupada

Suceso en Israel Decenas de personas heridas tras colapsar una grada en una sinagoga en la Cisjordania ocupada

Un amplio grupo de unos 650 ultraortodoxos se había juntado para celebrar el inicio de la fiesta de Shavuot cuando una tribuna de la sinagoga donde estaban los fieles se derrumbó de golpe. Hay 45 heridos leves y otros nueve en estado grave.

Herido israel
Evacuación de uno de los heridos tras colapsar la grada de una sinagoga en la colonia israelí de Givat Zeev, en Cisjordania ocupada. Ronen Zvulun / REUTERS

Jerusalén

Unos sesenta religiosos judíos resultaron heridos este domingo tras colapsar la grada de una sinagoga donde celebraban una multitudinaria ceremonia de la festividad de Shavuot, en la colonia israelí de Givat Zeev, en Cisjordania ocupada.

El servicio de emergencias israelí Maguen David Adom se desplazó al lugar del incidente para atender a los heridos, entre los que hay unas cinco personas en estado grave y cuatro con heridas moderadas.

El resto de afectados, unos 45, sufrieron heridas leves, informó un portavoz de este servicio médico, que concretó que la mayoría fue evacuado a distintos hospitales de Jerusalén.

Según la Policía, un amplio grupo de unos 650 ultraortodoxos se había juntado para celebrar el inicio de la fiesta de Shavuot –que comenzó hoy al atardecer– cuando una tribuna de la sinagoga donde estaban los fieles se derrumbó de golpe. Según el periódico Haaretz, el templo estaba aún en construcción.

El suceso se produce pocas semanas después de una trágica estampida a fines de abril en una masiva celebración judía en el Monte Merón, donde 45 personas murieron aplastadas en el incidente civil más mortífero de la historia reciente de Israel.

También se registra en plena escalada bélica entre Gaza e Israel, que hoy entró en su séptimo día, mientras sigue el intercambio de fuego entre milicias palestinas del enclave y el Ejército israelí. La ola de violencia -la peor de los últimos años- se ha saldado con al menos 192 palestinos muertos en Gaza y 10 fallecidos en Israel.

