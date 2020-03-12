Denuncian el naufragio de una patera en Marruecos en la que viajaban unas 50 personas

madridActualizado:
El naufragio de una patera de unas 50 personas en la playa de la ciudad marroquí de Larache se ha saldado con al menos tres víctimas mortales, incluido un niño de 2 años. Del total de los individuos de la embarcación, 39 ya han sido rescatados.
Sus integrantes salieron de una zona próxima a la ciudad marroquí sobre las cinco de la madrugada de este jueves y cuando la patera comenzó a fallar no les dio tiempo a reaccionar ni a avisar a los servicios de rescate.
Así, las personas que lograron llegar a la playa por sus propios medios han pasado un lapso de tiempo solas sin recibir asistencia y al aguardo los cuerpos de los niños que habían fallecido, según ha podido saber la activista por los derechos humanos Helena Maleno y ha relatado a Público.
En concreto, una mujer que viajaba a bordo de la zodiac ha relatado que en la embarcación iban bastantes niños que han fallecido y de los que los supervivientes se han hecho cargo mientras esperaban asistencia.
#URGENTE | Naufragio en la playa de la ciudad marroquí de Larache: más de 20 víctimas en una patera de entre 40 y 50 personas. Los supervivientes guardan los cadáveres de los niños sin ningún tipo de asistencia.— Helena Maleno Garzón (@HelenaMaleno) March 12, 2020
Maleno ha denunciado que las rutas sean cada vez más complicadas y difíciles, cosa que hace que los riesgos se multipliquen en unas muy malas condiciones: "Es terrible porque tanto control migratorio para proteger un territorio no sirve para defender el derecho a la vida".
