Denuncian el naufragio de una patera en Marruecos en la que viajaban unas 50 personas

Hay al menos tres muertos, incluido un niño de dos años.

Una patera con decenas de migrantes antes de desembarcar en la playa Del Canuelo tras cruzar el Estrecho de Gibraltar navegando desde la costa de Marruecos, en Tarifa. / Reuters
Imagen de archivo de una patera con decenas de migrantes antes de desembarcar en la playa Del Canuelo tras cruzar el Estrecho de Gibraltar. / Reuters

madrid

Actualizado:

público

El naufragio de una patera de unas 50 personas en la playa de la ciudad marroquí de Larache se ha saldado con al menos tres víctimas mortales, incluido un niño de 2 años. Del total de los individuos de la embarcación, 39 ya han sido rescatados. 

Sus integrantes salieron de una zona próxima a la ciudad marroquí sobre las cinco de la madrugada de este jueves y cuando la patera comenzó a fallar no les dio tiempo a reaccionar ni a avisar a los servicios de rescate.

Así, las personas que lograron llegar a la playa por sus propios medios han pasado un lapso de tiempo solas sin recibir asistencia y al aguardo los cuerpos de los niños que habían fallecido, según ha podido saber la activista por los derechos humanos Helena Maleno y ha relatado a Público

En concreto, una mujer que viajaba a bordo de la zodiac ha relatado que en la embarcación iban bastantes niños que han fallecido y de los que los supervivientes se han hecho cargo mientras esperaban asistencia. 

Maleno ha denunciado que las rutas sean cada vez más complicadas y difíciles, cosa que hace que los riesgos se multipliquen en unas muy malas condiciones: "Es terrible porque tanto control migratorio para proteger un territorio no sirve para defender el derecho a la vida".

