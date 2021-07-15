madrid
Los equipos de búsqueda de rescate han recuperado un nuevo cuerpo en el edificio que se derrumbó en el condado de Miami-Dade, con lo que la cifra provisional de fallecidos se ha elevado a 97.
Tras 21 días de búsqueda, los esfuerzos por recuperar cuerpos entre la montaña de escombros en Surfside continúa, señaló en su cuenta oficial de Twitter la alcaldesa de Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava. "Es una pérdida de vidas asombrosa y desgarradora", agregó la regidora.
Con esta última actualización ya son 88 las familias afectadas por el derrumbe. Las últimas, las de las cinco víctimas identificadas durante este jueves. El domingo, se consiguió identificar a cuatro, entre ellas una adolescente de 14 años, Valeria Barth. Las otras tres son: Mihai Radulescu, de 82 años, Michelle Anna Pazos, de 23 años, y Myriam Notkin, de 81. Y el miércoles, se recuperó un cuerpo más, el de Luis F. Barth Tobar, de 51 años.
14 personas aún sin identificar
Pese a estos avances, todavía hay 14 cuerpos sin identificar con los que las autoridades trabajan para ponerles un nombre y un apellido y poder entregárselos a sus familias. Sin embargo, tal y como advirtió Levine Cava, esta identificación se hace más difícil cuanto más tiempo pasa, por como se comportan los restos humanos.
Tampoco será fácil localizar a todas las familias ya que entre las víctimas, además de estadounidenses, hay argentinos, cubanos, uruguayos, colombianos, chilenos, venezolanos, paraguayos e israelíes, entre otras nacionalidades.
Las causas del derrumbe
La investigación de las causas del derrumbe del ala noreste del edificio Champlain Towers South, en la que había 55 apartamentos, ya se inició, pero se da por seguro que será larga y compleja. En los tribunales hay media decena de demandas presentadas contra la asociación del condominio, que tenía problemas estructurales desde por lo menos 2018, según una firma de ingenieros.
Lo que quedaba del edificio fue demolido el 4 de julio, pues la estructura estaba inestable y dificultaba las tareas de búsqueda. Este miércoles un juez del sur de Florida autorizó la venta del terreno donde estaba el edificio residencial.
