Desaparecen más de 150 migrantes en un naufragio en la costa libia

Alrededor de otras 150 personas habrían sido rescatadas y llevadas de vuelta al país magrebí, donde recibieron ayuda médica y humanitaria de la Agencia para los Refugiados de Naciones Unidas

Un bote de rescate de la organización benéfica alemana Sea-Eye se acerca a los migrantes en el mar Mediterráneo./ REUTERS

Más de 150 personas habrían muerto este jueves al naufragar frente a las costas de Libia un bote neumático que pretendía cruzar el Mediterráneo y llegar de forma irregular a las costas de Europa, según ha informado la Agencia para los Refugiados de Naciones Unidas (ACNUR).

Según la fuente, alrededor de otras 150 personas habrían sido rescatadas y llevadas de vuelta al país magrebí, donde recibieron ayuda médica y humanitaria de la organización.

La embarcación había salido de la ciudad libia de Khoms, a 120 kilómetros al este de Tripoli, explicaron a Efe fuentes de seguridad, sin especificar cuándo sucedió el naufragio y qué barcos participaron en el rescate.

De acuerdo con el último informe de la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones, 426 personas han fallecido en el mar en lo que va de año tratando de llegar a las costas de Europa y otras 3.750 han sido transferidas a centros de detención en Libia.

