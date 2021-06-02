Estás leyendo: Temor a un desastre ecológico tras el naufragio de un barco con químicos frente a Sri Lanka

Público
Público

Desastre ecológico Temor a un desastre ecológico tras el naufragio de un barco con químicos frente a Sri Lanka

El MV X-Press Pearl, con bandera de Singapur, transportaba 1.486 contenedores, entre ellos 25 toneladas de ácido nítrico

naufragio si lanka
Humo saliendo del barco naufragado en Sri Lanka. SRI LANKA AIRFORCE MEDIA / REUTERS

SRI LANKA

Actualizado:

Un carguero que transportaba toneladas de productos químicos se está hundiendo frente a la costa occidental de Sri Lanka, según informaron el miércoles el Gobierno y la marina del país, en uno de los peores desastres marítimos de su historia.

El MV X-Press Pearl, con bandera de Singapur, que transportaba 1.486 contenedores, entre ellos 25 toneladas de ácido nítrico, junto con otros productos químicos y cosméticos, estaba anclado frente a la costa occidental de la isla cuando se produjo un incendio el 20 de mayo.

Las autoridades han estado luchando contra el fuego desde entonces, mientras que varios contenedores en llamas cargados de productos químicos han caído de la cubierta del barco, dijo la marina el mes pasado.

Toneladas de pellets de plástico han inundado la costa de la isla y sus ricos caladeros, creando una de las mayores crisis medioambientales en décadas, según los expertos.

Vista desde el aire del barco naufragado en Sri Lanka. SRI LANKA AIR FORCE MEDIA / REUTERS

"La empresa de salvamento del X-Press Pearl ha indicado que el barco se está hundiendo en su posición actual", dijo el ministro de Pesca Kanchana Wijesekera en un tuit.

El Gobierno de Sri Lanka ha prohibido la pesca en un tramo de 80 kilómetros de costa, lo que afecta a 5.600 barcos pesqueros, mientras que cientos de soldados han sido desplegados para limpiar la playa.

Un equipo de salvamento está remolcando el barco a aguas más profundas, añadió Wijesekera

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público