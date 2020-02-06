MADRID
El presidente de Argentina, Alberto Fernández, confirmó este miércoles que presentará un proyecto de ley en el Congreso de los Diputados para poner fin a la penalización del aborto y permitir que cualquier interrupción del embarazo pueda llevarse a cabo en los centros de salud públicos.
Fernández ha hecho el anuncio en el Instituto de Estudios Políticos de París, con motivo de su viaje a la capital francesa dentro de la gira internacional que le ha llevado por otros países europeos, como España o Italia, en donde se entrevistó con el Papa Francisco en la sede de El Vaticano.
"El problema de Argentina es que todo aborto es clandestino. Yo no vivo en paz con mi conciencia sabiendo que una mujer, que tal vez necesite practicar un aborto, no tiene las condiciones económicas necesarias para pagar ese tratamiento y termine en manos de un curandero, que la acaba lastimando y a veces matando", ha expresado Fernández.
El proyecto, según fuentes del Gobierno a las que ha hecho referencia el diario argentino Clarín, será elaborado de manera conjunta por los ministerios de Salud, el de Mujeres, Géneros y Diversidad y el de Desarrollo Social.
No obstante, la intención de Fernández es presentar también otra iniciativa por la cual las embarazadas y sus hijos tengan cubiertas sus necesidades alimentarias durante los primeros mil días de vida del bebé, ya que "la idea es que ninguna mujer sienta que tiene que abortar por su situación económica".
