Detenidos por tráfico de seres humanos cuatro de los rescatados por el 'Diciotti'

El resto pasa su primer día en tierra tras estar casi una semana atrapados en el puerto de Catania. Varios muestran cicatrices resultado del maltrato sufrido en Libia. Once de ellas son mujeres de Eritrea que fueron violadas.

Migrantes desembarcan del Diciotti. donde han permanecido diez días. - EFE

Cuatro de los rescatados por el buque de la Guardia Costera italiana 'Diciotti' han sido detenidos por un posible delito de tráfico de seres humanos. La Policía ha detenido así a tres ciudadanos egipcios y a uno de Bangladesh. En concreto se les imputan los delitos de asociación delictivia para la trata de personas, inmigración ilegal, violencia sexual e ingreso ilegal.

Este domingo los migrantes del 'Diciotti' han pasado su primer día en tierra después de cinco días atrapados en la nave en el puerto de Catania debido a la negativa del Gobierno italiano a permitir el desembarco.

Los migrantes han mostrado las cicatrices resultado del maltrato sufrido en Libia. Once de ellas son mujeres de Eritrea que fueron violadas antes de embarcarse hacia Europa.

El ministro del Interior, Matteo Salvini, ha sido denunciado por secuestro y abuso de poder por esta medida. La investigación contra Salvini ha sido impulsada por el fiscal de Agrigento, Luigi Patronaggio, que ha viajado a Roma para interrogar a altos cargos del Ministerio del Interior.

