Deutsche Bank rechaza dar información sobre Trump a los senadores de EEUU

FRÁNCFORTActualizado:
Deutsche Bank ha declinado una petición de varios senadores de EEUU para que proporcione información sobre los negocios recientes del banco alemán con el presidente estadounidense Donald Trump y su familia, según una carta de consultada por Reuters esta semana.
Cuatro senadores demócratas, encabezados por Elizabeth Warren, exigieron a principios de este mes detalles al consejero delegado de Deutsche Bank, Christian Sewing, sobre la interacción del banco durante este año con Trump y las empresas de su familia.
El banco es uno de los mayores acreedores de los hoteles, campos de golf y otras propiedades de Trump, según los archivos. A los senadores estadounidenses les preocupa que el banco pueda estar dando a la familia un trato preferencial en la devolución de préstamos tras el brote de coronavirus, ya que el propio Deutsche Bank está siendo investigado por el Departamento de Justicia de Estados Unidos.
El abogado de Deutsche rechazó la petición de los senadores en la carta fechada el 21 de abril por motivos de privacidad. ·Esperamos que entienda la necesidad del Deutsche Bank de respetar los límites legales, así como contractuales, que existen con respecto a dicha información confidencial", escribió el bufete de abogados del banco, Akin Gump.
El Deutsche Bank rechazó hacer comentarios al respecto.
La Casa Blanca, la Trump Organization, Kushner Companies, Akin Gump y la senadora Warren no respondieron a las solicitudes de comentarios enviadas fuera de sus horarios de trabajo.
El próximo mes, la Corte Suprema de los Estados Unidos escuchará a las distintas partes en un caso en el que se decidirá si Deutsche Bank debe entregar los registros financieros de Trump en respuesta a la citación de dos comités del Congreso de EEUU.
