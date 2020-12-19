Thomas Seitz, diputado de la formación ultraderechista Alternativa para Alemania (AdF), ha sido ingresado por haber sido contagiado de coronavirus. Su estado es favorable y no parece que presente peligros, según los medios del país.
Seitz fue protagonista de una polémica hace unas semanas cuando tildó de "dictadura" la ordenanza que obliga por motivos de seguridad a llevar mascarilla. De hecho, durante un pleno, el diputado ultraderechista se negó a ponerse la tela higiénica homologada y, en cambio, se puso una elaborada a ganchillo.
Ahora, el político se encuentra ingresado tras haber contraído el coronavirus, según apunta el diario alemán Spiegel, aunque el propio partido rehúsa a confirmar el dato y prefiere hablar de una gripe.
Desde la llamada "crisis de los refugiados" de 2015, Alternativa para Alemania (AfD), el partido que logró romper el tabú de la extrema derecha en territorio germano, había conseguido determinar a su antojo el ambiente político. Con sus provocaciones estratégicas, en 2017 se convirtieron en la principal fuerza de la oposición al Gobierno de Gran Coalición. La presión que ejercían desde la derecha, conseguía arañar más y más votos a los conservadores del partido de Angela Merkel. Hasta que llegó el coronavirus y desaparecieron del debate público.
