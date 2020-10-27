Estás leyendo: Disturbios en Filadelfia tras una nueva polémica actuación policial contra un joven negro

Disturbios Filadelfia
Dos policías durante los disturbios en Filadelfia. — David 'Dee' Delgado / REUTERS

Las protestas callejeras estallaron el lunes por la noche en la parte occidental de la ciudad estadounidense de Filadelfia después de que la policía disparara y matara a un hombre negro que, según informó la propia Policía, estaba armado con un cuchillo.

Las manifestaciones empezaron después de que un hombre identificado como Walter Wallace, de 27 años, fuese abatido a tiros por dos policías en Filadelfia. Según explicó la policía, los agentes dispararon "varias veces" en el pecho y el hombro después de reclamar a Wallace que dejara su cuchillo. El hombre fue llevado al hospital pero murió a causa de los disparos. 

El portavoz de la policía dijo que los oficiales ordenaron a Wallace que soltara el arma y él "avanzó hacia los oficiales". El portavoz policial añadió que los investigadores están revisando imágenes de lo sucedido. Ambos agentes llevaban cámaras corporales.

El incidente desató una oleada de disturbios, enfrentamientos con los agentes y saqueos en la ciudad. Al menos un vehículo policial fue incendiado y varios policías resultaron heridos por ladrillos u otros objetos arrojados por la multitud. Un oficial fue hospitalizado después de ser atropellado por un camión a alta velocidad. El padre de la víctima ha asegurado a diario estadounidense que su hijo tenía problemas de salud mental.

