Connecticut (EEUU)
Un juez desestimó el cargo de asesinato en tercer grado contra el expolicía de Mineápolis Derek Chauvin acusado de matar al afroamericano George Floyd, pero dijo que el antiguo agente de la Policía de Mineápolis aún tiene que enfrentarse a las acusaciones de homicidio en segundo grado y homicidio, según un fallo judicial publicado el jueves.
El juez del condado de Hennepin, Peter Cahill, también rechazó las mociones para desestimar las acusaciones contra otros tres oficiales que estaban en la escena del crimen el 25 de mayo cuando Chauvin se arrodilló sobre el cuello de Floyd durante casi nueve minutos. Floyd murió más tarde ese día.
El fiscal general de Minnesota, Keith Ellison, presentó el fallo como una victoria para su oficina.
"La decisión del tribunal de desestimar sólo uno de los cargos menores contra sólo uno de los acusados –dejando intactos todos los cargos contra los otros tres acusados– se basa en la forma en que los tribunales de apelación han interpretado el estatuto en cuestión", dijo Ellison en una declaración.
"Estamos considerando nuestras opciones a la luz de la fuerte orden del tribunal sobre los restantes cargos".
Chauvin, que es blanco, había sido acusado de asesinato en segundo y tercer grado y homicidio involuntario en la muerte de Floyd, un hombre negro. Los vídeos del incidente desencadenaron protestas en todo el país por la brutalidad policial y el racismo.
En su fallo, Cahill dijo que un cargo de asesinato en tercer grado era apropiado en los casos en que las acciones de un acusado eran "eminentemente peligrosas para otras personas" y no estaban dirigidas específicamente a la persona que había muerto.
"Las pruebas presentadas por el Estado no indican que las acciones de Chauvin fueran eminentemente peligrosas para nadie más que para Floyd", escribió Cahill en su fallo.
El abogado de Chauvin, Eric Nelson, no quiso hacer comentarios.
