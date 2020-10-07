Estás leyendo: Liberan al expolicía acusado del asesinato de George Floyd

Liberan al expolicía acusado del asesinato de George Floyd

La muerte de Floyd suscitó manifestaciones contra la violencia policial en todo Estados Unidos, algunas de las cuales derivaron en desórdenes y saqueos, debido en parte a la crudeza de las imágenes de su detención.

03/06/2020.- Derek Chauvin, el policía que asfixió a George Floy durante un arresto en Mineápolis. / REUTERS
Derek Chauvin, el policía que asfixió a George Floy durante un arresto en Mineápolis. / REUTERS

EFE

El expolicía de Mineápolis (Minesota, EEUU) Derek Chauvin, acusado del asesinato de George Floyd, a quien mantuvo varios minutos presionándole el cuello con la rodilla, ha salido de prisión en libertad bajo fianza.

Según medios locales, Chauvin, quien se espera que comparezca ante los tribunales en marzo próximo por la muerte de Floyd, fue liberado tras depositar una fianza de un millón de dólares.

La muerte de Floyd suscitó manifestaciones contra la violencia policial en todo Estados Unidos, algunas de las cuales derivaron en desórdenes y saqueos, debido en parte a la crudeza de las imágenes de su detención, en la que Chauvin le presionó el cuello durante casi nueve minutos con la rodilla hasta que murió.

