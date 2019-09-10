El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, anunció este martes el despido fulminante de su asesor de Seguridad Nacional, John Bolton, al subrayar sus "fuertes desacuerdos" con "muchas de sus sugerencias".
"Informé anoche a John Bolton que ya no se requieren sus servicios en la Casa Blanca. Tuve fuertes desacuerdos con muchas de sus sugerencias, así como otros en el Gobierno", afirmó Trump en un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter. Bolton se convierte así en el tercer asesor de Seguridad Nacional que es destituido por Trump desde que llegó a la Casa Blanca en enero de 2017 tras Michael Flynn y Herbert McMaster.
I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019
(Habrá ampliación)
