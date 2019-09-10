Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

EEUU Donald Trump despide a John Bolton, su asesor de Seguridad Nacional

"Informé anoche a John Bolton que ya no se requieren sus servicios en la Casa Blanca. Tuve fuertes desacuerdos con muchas de sus sugerencias, así como otros en el Gobierno", afirmó el presidente de EEUU a través de Twitter.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
John Bolton, asesor para la seguridad nacional de Estados Unidos mira a Donald Trump. / AFP - SAUL LOEB

John Bolton, el ahora ex asesor para la seguridad nacional de Estados Unidos mira a Donald Trump. / AFP - SAUL LOEB

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, anunció este martes el despido fulminante de su asesor de Seguridad Nacional, John Bolton, al subrayar sus "fuertes desacuerdos" con "muchas de sus sugerencias".

"Informé anoche a John Bolton que ya no se requieren sus servicios en la Casa Blanca. Tuve fuertes desacuerdos con muchas de sus sugerencias, así como otros en el Gobierno", afirmó Trump en un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter. Bolton se convierte así en el tercer asesor de Seguridad Nacional que es destituido por Trump desde que llegó a la Casa Blanca en enero de 2017 tras Michael Flynn y Herbert McMaster.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas