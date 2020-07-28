MadridActualizado:
La red social Twitter ha informado de la limitación del acceso a la cuenta de Donald Trump Jr., hijo del presidente de Estados Unidos, tras publicar un vídeo que contenía desinformación sobre la covid-19 y que violaba las reglas de la plataforma.
El vídeo que tuiteó el hijo del mandatario estaba relacionado con el uso de la hidroxicloroquina para tratar a pacientes con covid-19, un fármaco cuyo uso efectivo contra el virus no ha sido demostrado y que el presidente ha recomendado utilizar en varias ocasiones.
En las imágenes, se habla de la hidroxicloroquina como una cura contra el virus e incluía a varias personas que afirmaban ser doctores y que argumentaban falsamente que "no se necesitan máscarillas" y que los estudios que demuestran que el medicamento puede no ser efectivo son "ciencia falsa".
La sanción de la red social al hijo de Donald Trump, que también difundió el mismo vídeo, durará doce horas durante las cuales solo podrá refrescar la aplicación y leer el contenido, pero no se le permitirá tuitear, seguir a otras cuentas o dar "me gusta".
Portavoces de Trump Jr. lo consideran "una prueba más de que las grandes compañías intentan matar la libertad de expresión online"
Un portavoz de Donald Trump Jr, Andy Surabian, apuntó a través de un comunicado que la decisión de Twitter de suspender la cuenta "por compartir un vídeo viral de profesionales médicos discutiendo sobre el uso de la hidroxicloroquina es una prueba más de que las grandes compañías tecnológicas están intentando matar la libertad de expresión online en otro intento de interferir en las elecciones presidenciales y silenciar las voces republicanas".
En los últimos meses, Twitter ha intensificado sus medidas en contra de la desinformación y el acoso en su plataforma, algo que ha instigado a algunos tertulianos y políticos conservadores en Estados Unidos a señalar que la red social está sesgada, especialmente desde que Twitter dijese que varios tuits del presidente "glorificaban la violencia" durante las protestas por la muerte de George Floyd el pasado mayo.
