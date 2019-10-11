El presidente de Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, se dirigió hoy al movimiento indígena de Ecuador para ofrecerle dialogar sobre el polémico decreto 883, que contiene los recortes que han generado la actual ola de protestas.
"Sentémonos para conversar, sentémonos a dialogar sobre el decreto 883, hablemos de a dónde deben dirigirse sus recursos, y asegurémonos de que vayan a quienes más lo necesitan", dijo Moreno en un breve mensaje a la nación difundido por la cadena nacional.
Se trata de la primera vez que el presidente ecuatoriano ofrece a los indígenas hablar del decreto en sí, ya que hasta ahora solía ofrecer el diálogo pero sin disposición a revertir medidas como la subida del precio de los combustibles.
Los dirigentes del movimiento indígena de Ecuador tomaron hoy posesión simbólica de la Asamblea Nacional del país tras llegar a un acuerdo con los organismos de seguridad, y tras una jornada de duros enfrentamientos en sus inmediaciones.
Efe constató la entrada de los dirigentes al poder legislativo para exigir al Gobierno de Ecuador que ponga fin a los recortes que aprobó la semana pasada, y entre ellos al decreto 883 sobre la eliminación de subsidios a la gasolina.
"Es una victoria yo creo inolvidable que dejaremos sembrada para nuestra futura generación", dijo a Efe el presidente de la Confederación de Nacionalidades Indígenas, Jaime Vargas, tras tomar posesión de la sede.
