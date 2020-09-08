Estás leyendo: El máximo tribunal de Ecuador inhabilita a Rafael Correa como candidato

Ecuador El máximo tribunal de Ecuador inhabilita a Rafael Correa como candidato

"Finalmente lo lograron. En tiempo récord sacan sentencia definitiva para inhabilitarme como candidato. No entienden que lo único que hacen es aumentar el apoyo popular", ha señalado el expresidente.

Fotografía de archivo fechada el 06 de noviembre de 2019 del expresidente de Ecuador, Rafael Correa | EFE
Fotografía de archivo fechada el 06 de noviembre de 2019 del expresidente de Ecuador, Rafael Correa | EFE

madrid

europa press

El Tribunal de la Corte Nacional de Ecuador ha ratificado este lunes la condena por cohecho impuesta al expresidente Rafael Correa y otros cargos y empresarios en el conocido como Caso Sobornos, por lo que no podrá presentarse a las elecciones presidenciales del 7 de febrero de 2021, en las que aspiraba a ser candidato a vicepresidente.

El tribunal ha condenado a 16 de los 20 sentenciados por el delito de cohecho, es decir, a Correa, al exvicepresidente Jorge Glas, la asambleísta Viviana Bonilla, los exfuncionarios Vinicio Alvarado, Cristian Viteri, Alexis Mera, Pamela Martínez, Laura Terán y ocho empresarios.

El fallo del tribunal señala que los exsecretarios de Estado Alexis Mera, Vinicio Alvarado, María de los Ángeles Duarte y Walter Solís, así como Viviana Bonilla, Cristian Viteri y Pamela Martínez son coautores del delito de cohecho agravado.

La audiencia para la sentencia se ha realizado en dos salas diferentes por la situación de pandemia por el coronavirus y los abogados y sentenciados pudieron comparecer de forma telemática.

La reacción de Correa no se ha hecho esperar: "Finalmente lo lograron. En tiempo récord sacan sentencia definitiva para inhabilitarme como candidato. No entienden que lo único que hacen es aumentar el apoyo popular. Yo estaré bien. Denle toda la solidaridad a perseguidos allá. Recuerden: a lo único que nos condenan es a vencer", ha publicado en Twitter junto a una imagen con una cita de Voltaire: "El último grado de perversidad es hacer servir las leyes para la injusticia".

Correa fue condenado en abril a ocho años de cárcel y a otros tantos de inhabilitación para ejercer cargos públicos, un fallo que fue confirmado en julio por la Corte Nacional de Justicia.

El dirigente izquierdista se postulaba como candidato a las elecciones debido a que la sentencia no era firme, pero no ha regresado de Bélgica, país natal de su mujer para inscribirse formalmente.

