La Corte Nacional de Justicia reclama al exmandatario en relación a una condena por cohecho en un caso de corrupción que salpicó a su administración entre 2012 y 2016

El expresidente de Ecuador Rafael Correa. - EFE
La Corte Nacional de Justicia de Ecuador ha solicitado a Interpol el arresto del ex presidente Rafael Correa en relación a una condena por cohecho en un caso de corrupción que salpicó a su administración entre 2012 y 2016.

Fuentes de la Corte confirmaron que se ha presentado la solicitud contra él, que reside en Bélgica, y contra otros implicados en el caso Sobornos, entre 2012-2016, que se encuentran fuera del país.

El Caso Sobornos fue una trama de corrupción en el palacio presidencial para la financiación ilegal del partido Alianza País, en la que han sido condenados 20 personas entre ex altos funcionarios y empresarios.

