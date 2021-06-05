EEUU califica el pacto del G7 de "sin precedentes" para las multinacionales

WashingtonActualizado:
La secretaria del Tesoro de EEUU, Janet Yellen, celebró este sábado como acuerdo "sin precedentes" el alcanzado en el seno del G7 para una reforma fiscal global, ya que da un "impulso tremendo" al objetivo de alcanzar un impuesto mínimo de sociedades del 15%.
El pacto, anunciado por el ministro británico de Economía, Rishi Sunak, se produjo en el marco de la reunión de las economías más desarrolladas del mundo que tiene lugar en Londres. En un comunicado, Yellen destacó que el "relevante y sin precedentes compromiso" alcanzado por ministros del G7 "ofrece un impulso tremendo para alcanzar un impuesto mínimo global robusto de al menos el 15%".
El gobierno del presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, había sido uno de los principales defensores de la propuesta. A juicio de Yellen, esta tasa mínima global "pondrá fin a la carrera hacia abajo" en los impuestos corporativos, y asegurar un trato "justo" para la clase media y los trabajadores en EEUU y todo el mundo.
Asimismo, la secretaria del Tesoro estadounidense indicó que la medida ayudaría "a impulsar la economía, al ofrecer un campo de juego equilibrado para los negocios y animar a los países a competir sobre bases positivas, como la educación, la formación de la fuerza laboral y la inversión en investigación, desarrollo en infraestructura". El G7 está compuesto por Estados Unidos, Reino Unido, Alemania, Francia, Canadá, Italia y Japón.
