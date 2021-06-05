Estás leyendo: Sánchez valora el acuerdo "histórico" del G7 en materia fiscal y afirma que busca "una mejor distribución de la riqueza"

Acuerdo fiscal G7 Sánchez valora el acuerdo "histórico" del G7 en materia fiscal y afirma que busca "una mejor distribución de la riqueza"

El ministro británico de Hacienda, Rishi Sunak, anunció este sábado el acuerdo para una reforma fiscal y para el mínimo global en Sociedades del 15%. Además, destacó que se pretende que las compañías paguen los impuestos que les corresponden en los lugares donde deben hacerlo.

Imagen de archivo del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, hablando ante los medios de comunicación.
Imagen de archivo del presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, hablando ante los medios de comunicación. Alberto Ortega / EUROPA PRESS

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, valoró este sábado el acuerdo "histórico" al que ha llegado el G7 para una reforma global del sistema fiscal y para establecer un impuesto mínimo en Sociedades del 15% destacando que busca "una mejor distribución de la riqueza".

El presidente del Gobierno se refirió al acuerdo en materia fiscal alcanzado este sábado en Londres por las siete economías que conforman el G7 (Alemania, Canadá, Estados Unidos, Francia, Italia, Japón y Reino Unido) y señaló que se trata de un pacto "histórico que permitirá una mayor contribución de grandes compañías mundiales".

Sánchez destacó que el objetivo es "una mejor distribución de la riqueza para alcanzar mayores cotas de justicia social". "Avanzamos hacia un nuevo sistema fiscal para la era digital global", escribió en Twitter.

El ministro británico de Hacienda, Rishi Sunak, anunció en esta red social el "acuerdo histórico" para una reforma fiscal y para el mínimo global en Sociedades del 15%. Destacó que se pretende que las compañías paguen los impuestos que les corresponden en los lugares donde deben hacerlo y el sistema fiscal global se adapte al siglo XXI. El G7 informó este sábado de que espera acordar la medida en la reunión de julio del G20, que se celebrará en Venecia.

