Washington
La Policía del Capitolio arrestó este viernes a un hombre que intentó entrar en el perímetro de seguridad del Capitolio, en el centro de Washington, con una acreditación falsa, al menos un arma y más de 500 balas de munición, informó este sábado la cadena televisiva CNN.
La noticia del arresto llega en un momento de alta tensión en todo el país, pero especialmente en la capital estadounidense, cuyo centro se ha convertido en una fortaleza blindada ante el riesgo de nuevos ataques armados en los días previos a la investidura el miércoles del presidente electo de EEUU, Joe Biden.
La detención se produjo pasadas las 18:30 del viernes (23.30h GMT), cuando el hombre, identificado como Wesley Allen Beeler, se aproximó a un puntos de control policial situado cerca del Capitolio, uno de los muchos situados en el contorno del perímetro de seguridad que impide entrar en el centro de la capital.
Beeler, residente en Front Royal (Virginia), presentó a los policías una acreditación falsa para acceder al perímetro con motivo de la investidura, aseguró una fuente policial citada por la cadena CNN.
Cuando los agentes le preguntaron si llevaba armas, Beeler respondió que tenía una pistola semiautomática Glock, que resultó estar cargada con 17 balas, de acuerdo con la fuente.
Después del arresto, la Policía se hizo con el arma, con otras 509 balas, 21 cartuchos de escopeta y un cargador para la pistola, indica un informe del Departamento de Policía de Washington al que tuvieron acceso CNN y el diario The New York Times.
Beeler fue arrestado por posesión de un arma no registrada y de munición no registrada, entre otros posibles delitos, añade ese informe.
