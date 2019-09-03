El nuevo embajador de Estados Unidos en México, Christopher Landau, está siendo duramente criticado por cargar con la ideología comunista de la reconocida pintora Frida Kahlo, un icono mexicano.
Landau asumió en agosto su cargo y, desde entonces, publica en su cuenta de Twitter información e imágenes sobre los lugares típicos que visita en la capital mexicana, como la basílica de la virgen de Guadalupe o los canales de Xochimilco.
Sin embargo, el pasado domingo subió una foto suya en la que fuera la casa de Kahlo, en el barrio de Coyoacán, y escribió: “Admiro su espíritu libre y bohemio, y con razón se ha convertido en ícono de México en el mundo entero. Lo que no entiendo es su evidente pasión por el marxismo/leninismo/estalinismo. ¿No supo de los horrores cometidos en nombre de esa ideología?”. Inmediatamente, miles de usuarios de Twitter desataron una avalancha de críticas contra el novel diplomático, un abogado de 55 años.
