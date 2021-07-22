Estás leyendo: EEUU impone nuevas sanciones a Cuba tras las protestas

EEUU impone nuevas sanciones a Cuba tras las protestas

Se espera que las sanciones afecten a un pequeño número de funcionarios del Gobierno cubano y de sus militares.

Joe Biden
El presidente de Estados Unidos durante un acto en la Casa Blanca. Samuel Corum / EFE

washington

Actualizado:

Estados Unidos impondrá este jueves nuevas sanciones a funcionarios cubanos tras las protestas del pasado 11 de julio en Cuba, según ha confirmado a Efe un alto funcionario estadounidense. 

Las sanciones forman parte de la respuesta del Gobierno del presidente estadounidense, Joe Biden, a la situación en la isla. Una fuente legislativa, familiarizada con las conversaciones dentro de la Administración, también confirmó a Efe que Biden impondrá una nueva ola de sanciones "selectivas" que se espera que afecten a un pequeño número de funcionarios del Ministerio de Interior de Cuba y de sus militares.

La Administración estadounidense acusa a estos funcionarios de ser responsables "de la violencia, la represión y las violaciones de derechos humanos" que supuestamente se habría cometido contra "manifestantes pacíficos".

Por otro lado, Biden también ha ordenado a su equipo que estudie volver a autorizar el envío de remesas a Cuba, prohibido desde noviembre pasado, siempre que se pueda garantizar que el dinero "llegue directamente a las manos del pueblo cubano", explicó a Efe un funcionario estadounidense.

Otra de las medidas que el Gobierno de Biden anunció este lunes que están bajo estudio es el traslado de más personal a la embajada estadounidense en La Habana con el objetivo de "facilitar la participación diplomática, consular y de la sociedad civil" y también por motivos de "seguridad". El presidente también ordenó a su Gobierno trabajar con el sector privado y el Congreso para hacer "más accesible" internet en la isla.

El Ejecutivo estadounidense no parece que vaya a variar del rumbo marcado por su antecesor, Donald Trump, quien durante su mandato impuso más sanciones y endureció aún más el bloqueo económico, comercial y financiero contra Cuba. El actual Gobierno estadounidense votó en contra de la resolución anual de la ONU que condena el embargo estadounidense, en lugar de abstenerse, como sí se hizo cuando otro demócrata, Barack Obama, ocupaba la Casa Blanca.


