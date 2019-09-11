Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

EEUU Trump dice que su exasesor Bolton se "pasó de la raya" en la política hacia Venezuela

El presidente de EEUU considera que sus declaraciones sobre Corea del Norte "perjudicaron" sus esfuerzos de diálogo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
John Bolton, exasesor de seguridad nacional de Trump. / EFE

John Bolton, exasesor de seguridad nacional de Trump. / EFE

El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, dijo este miércoles que su exasesor de seguridad nacional, John Bolton, se "pasó de la raya" en la política hacia Venezuela.

Trump, quien despidió a su colaborador argumentando "fuertes desacuerdos", también opinó que sus declaraciones sobre Corea del Norte "perjudicaron" sus esfuerzos de diálogo con el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un.

"Yo estaba en desacuerdo con John Bolton en sus actitudes sobre Venezuela. Creo que se pasó bastante de la raya", dijo Trump a los periodistas en el Despacho Oval.

El presidente no quiso aclarar, sin embargo, si ahora que Bolton ha dejado el cargo estaría dispuesto a reunirse con el presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, y afirmó: "No quiero hablar sobre eso". 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas