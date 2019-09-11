El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, dijo este miércoles que su exasesor de seguridad nacional, John Bolton, se "pasó de la raya" en la política hacia Venezuela.
Trump, quien despidió a su colaborador argumentando "fuertes desacuerdos", también opinó que sus declaraciones sobre Corea del Norte "perjudicaron" sus esfuerzos de diálogo con el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un.
"Yo estaba en desacuerdo con John Bolton en sus actitudes sobre Venezuela. Creo que se pasó bastante de la raya", dijo Trump a los periodistas en el Despacho Oval.
El presidente no quiso aclarar, sin embargo, si ahora que Bolton ha dejado el cargo estaría dispuesto a reunirse con el presidente venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, y afirmó: "No quiero hablar sobre eso".
