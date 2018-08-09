El vicepresidente de Estados Unidos, Mike Pence, ha anunciado una nueva normativa que establecerá "los pasos exactos a tomar" para la creación de un Ejército dedicado a la seguridad en el Espacio, un escenario que, según dijo, ya se ha convertido en un "nuevo campo de batalla".
"Ha llegado el momento de establecer un Ejército Espacial. Este documento establece los pasos exactos a tomar para crear una Fuerza Espacial", declaró Pence durante un acto oficial celebrado en el Pentágono.
