Estás leyendo: Hallan 2.600 votos sin contar en un condado de Georgia, sin que ello altere la victoria de Biden en ese estado

Público
Público

Elecciones EEUU Hallan 2.600 votos sin contar en un condado de Georgia, sin que ello altere la victoria de Biden en ese estado

El recuento electoral de los 159 condados de todos los estados cuyas papeletas están siendo nuevamente escrutadas, finaliza la medianoche de este miércoles 18 de noviembre.

Joe Biden
El presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden. REUTERS

madrid

europa press

Funcionarios electorales del condado de Floyd, en Georgia, han informado este lunes del hallazgo de 2.600 nuevas papeletas que no fueron escrutadas durante la pasadas elecciones presidenciales del 3 de noviembre, aunque serían insuficientes para poner en peligro la todavía no oficial victoria en este estado del presidente electo, Joe Biden.

Se trata del primer descubrimiento de estas características que se produce después de que se iniciara el recuento de votos en los estados donde los resultados han sido muy ajustados.

Es el caso de Georgia, donde Biden está en cabeza con solo una diferencia del 0,03 por ciento de los votos, suficiente para hacerse con los 16 votos electorales y llevarse un bastión históricamente republicano.

Martin: "Me alegra que la auditoría lo haya revelado, y es importante que se cuenten todos los votos"

El presidente del Partido Republicano del condado de Floyd, Luke Martin, ha calificado el suceso de "preocupante", pero ha descartado que sea "un problema generalizado", según ha publicado el diario local 'Atlanta-Journal Constitution'.

"Me alegra que la auditoría lo haya revelado, y es importante que se cuenten todos los votos", ha manifestado Martin.

Pese a la espera de Trump

Pese a ello, y a la espera de que el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, se pronuncie al respecto, teniendo en cuenta que podría alimentar las teorías de fraude que ha estado difundiendo sin pruebas desde la misma noche de las elecciones, estas 2.600 papeletas poco podrían hacer frente a los 14.000 votos que le separan de Biden.

No obstante, y a la espera de conocer el escrutinio final, Trump habría logrado el 70% de Floyd, un condado rural situado en el noroeste de Georgia, cuyos funcionarios electorales llevan recontando papeletas desde el pasado viernes cuando el Partido Republicano solicitó una auditoría en todo el estado.

El recuento electoral de los 159 condados de todos los estados cuyas papeletas están siendo nuevamente escrutadas, finaliza la medianoche de este miércoles 18 de noviembre.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público