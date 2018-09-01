Público
Elecciones Mauritania celebra sus primeras elecciones tras la reforma constitucional

El país sahariano lleva a cabo sus primeros comicios después de que el Senado convirtiera el sistema parlamentario en unicameral. También se votan gobiernos municipales y la proclamación del resultado puede tardar varios días.

Ciudadanos mauritanos hacen cola en un colegio electoral, en Nouakchott, en una foto de archivo. | EFE

Soldados mauritanos vigilan las largas colas durante una jornada de elecciones presidenciales
mauritanas, en una foto de archivo. | EFE

Los colegios electorales abrieron hoy sus puertas en todo el territorio mauritano a las 07.00 hora local para los comicios legislativos, regionales y locales. Estas serán las primeras elecciones tras la reforma constitucional de agosto del año pasado que suprimió el Senado para pasar a un parlamento unicameral llamado Asamblea Nacional.

Algo más de 1,4 millones de electores elegirán también a los miembros de los consejos municipales (ayuntamientos) y de los nuevos consejos regionales que reemplazan precisamente al Senado.

En Nuakchot, la afluencia es alta en la primera hora de la mañana, y ya son visibles largas filas de hombres y mujeres por separado que esperan su turno para votar. Las fuerzas armadas y policiales, que votaron ayer, han desplegado hoy grandes dispositivos de seguridad para vigilar el normal transcurso de toda la operación.

En los comicios participan 98 partidos de todas las tendencias, que han formado 502 listas electorales, todo supervisado por la Comisión Electoral Nacional Independiente (CEIN), ya criticada por la oposición por haber sido formada sin su participación ni consulta.

Pocos dudan de que el ganador de los comicios será el partido Unión por la República (UPR), apoyado por el presidente Mohamed uld Abdel Aziz, quien buscaría, según la oposición, obtener una mayoría contundente que allane el camino para un nuevo mandato, algo que hasta el momento ha negado.

Los colegios electorales cerrarán a las 19.00 horas, pero la proclamación de resultados puede tardar varios días debido a la complejidad de este voto triple, el gran número de candidaturas y la gran extensión de este país sahariano.

