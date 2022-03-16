Estás leyendo: Encuesta | ¿Debe España involucrarse en el proceso para que Putin sea juzgado en la Corte Penal Internacional?

Encuesta | ¿Debe España involucrarse en el proceso para que Putin sea juzgado en la Corte Penal Internacional?

Ha cometido delitos de lesa humanidad y debe denunciarse. No es algo en lo que tengan que intervenir los Estados, para eso están los tribunales.

El Ejecutivo español se une al frente judicial internacional abierto en el tribunal de La Haya, que ya investiga por crímenes de guerra y de lesa humanidad a los dirigentes rusos. Además, la Fiscalía General del Estado ha iniciado su propia investigación. ¿Debe España estar involucrada en este proceso?

