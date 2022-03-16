Estás leyendo: Encuesta | ¿Estás de acuerdo en aumentar el gasto en Defensa hasta el 2% del PIB?

Es muy import﻿ante mejorar los recursos de nuestras Fuerzas Armadas. Sólo mientras dure la guerra en Ucrania. Ahora no debemos tomar decisiones en caliente por la guerra en Ucrania. Hay que apostar por el desarme y el antimilitarismo.

Vista de un tanque durante un entrenamiento militar en el centro 'Desna', cerca de Kiev, Ucrania. Miembros de la Organización para la Seguridad y la Cooperación en Europa (OSCE) visitan Ucrania dentro del marco de una observación internacional a las zonas
Vista de un tanque durante un entrenamiento militar en el centro 'Desna', cerca de Kiev, Ucrania. EFE/Roman Pilipey.

El presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, confirma un aumento del presupuesto en Defensa y aboga por llegar al 2% del PIB marcado por la OTAN. Defiende así el compromiso de España con la Alianza Atlántica. "Debemos hacerlo", asegura. ¿Estás de acuerdo?

