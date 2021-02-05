MADRID
El recién estrenado Gobierno de Joe Biden ha decidido reanudar el proceso de concesión de permisos para el 'megaparque' eólico marino 'Vineyard Wind 1', impulsado por Iberdrola y que será el primer proyecto a gran escala de estas características en el país con una potencia de 800 megavatios (MW). El proyecto generará electricidad a un coste competitivo para más de 400.000 hogares y empresas de la Commonwealth de Massachusetts, creará 3.600 horas de trabajo equivalentes a tiempo completo (ETC) y se espera que reduzca las emisiones de carbono en más de 1,6 millones de toneladas al año.
Se desatasca con ello y de manera definitiva la situación en la que llegó a encontrarse el parque de 'Vineyard Wind', sociedad conjunta entre Iberdrola y Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), debido a los obstáculos interpuestos por parte del anterior Gobierno de Donald Trump.
El nuevo presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, emitió una orden ejecutiva el pasado 27 de enero en la que instaba al Departamento de Interior a que identificara los pasos para acelerar el desarrollo de energías renovables en tierras y aguas federales.
En un comunicado, la Oficina de Administración de Energía Oceánica (BOEM) ha anunciado que, "en apoyo al objetivo de la Administración de Biden de abordar el cambio climático y promover la producción de energía renovable en alta mar", ha adoptado esta decisión de retomar el expediente. La directora de BOEM, Amanda Lefton, indicó que la energía eólica marina "tiene el potencial de ayudar a la nación a combatir el cambio climático, mejorar la resiliencia a través de energía confiable y estimular el desarrollo económico para crear empleos bien remunerados".
Así, subrayó que el organismo "se compromete a realizar una revisión sólida y oportuna del proyecto" liderado por la energética presidida por Ignacio Sánchez Galán y procederá con el desarrollo de una Declaración de Impacto Ambiental Final.
