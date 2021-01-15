Naturgy entra en renovables en EEUU con la compra de Hamel

madridActualizado:
Naturgy anunció el viernes la compra de Hamel Renewables, una operación que le permite entrar en el mercado de energía renovable de Estados Unidos, donde prevé invertir hasta 1.800 millones de dólares durante los próximos cinco años.
Con estas inversiones, el grupo espera disponer de una potencia operativa de 1,6 gigavatios (GW) en 2025, "a la vez que mantiene la posibilidad de desarrollar el resto de proyectos del vehículo adquirido hasta un total de 8 GW de energía fotovoltaica hasta el 2030".
Según anunció la empresa española en un comunicado, la transacción de Hamel representa un valor de empresa o "enterprise value" de 57 millones de dólares por el 100% del vehículo.
Hamel Renewables posee una cartera de proyectos solares de 8 GW junto con 4,6 GW de proyectos de almacenamiento de energía ubicados en 9 estados, de los cuales 25 proyectos por un total de 3,2 GW solar y 2 GW de almacenamiento podrían estar operativos antes de 2026.
Como parte de la transacción, la energética también ha firmado un acuerdo de desarrollo de cinco años con Candela Renewables, que posee un historial probado en el desarrollo de proyectos solares y de almacenamiento de energía en Estados Unidos, incluidos varios de los proyectos en la cartera adquirida por Naturgy.
De esta forma, Candela firma un acuerdo de exclusividad con Naturgy durante los próximos cinco años, mientras que la energética española entra en el mercado estadounidense con un socio de desarrollo de primer nivel en Estados Unidos.
La transacción no está sujeta a ninguna aprobación regulatoria o autorización de competencia y, por lo tanto, la firma y el cierre se realizaron simultáneamente.
