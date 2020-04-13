Estás leyendo: Estados Unidos declara la situación de desastre en todo su territorio por primera vez en su historia

Emergencia del coronavirus Estados Unidos declara la situación de desastre en todo su territorio por primera vez en su historia

Estados Unidos ha superado a Italia como el país con más número de fallecidos. 42 estados, además de Puerto Rico y el Distrito de Columbia, han emitido decretos para obligar a sus ciudadanos a quedarse en casa

Donald Trump
Donald Trump comparece en la Casa Blanca. (EFE)

washington

Agencias

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, aprobó este pasado domingo la situación de desastre en el estado de Wyoming a causa del coronavirus, por lo que por primera vez en la historia todos los estados del país están simultáneamente en esta condición de zona de , tal y como apuntó el propio presidente en su cuenta de Twitter.

Los 50 estados, las Islas Vírgenes Estadounidenses, las Islas Marianas del Norte, el distrito de Columbia, Guam y Puerto Rico han sido autorizados a nivel federal a declarar la emergencia. En total, 42 estados, además de Puerto Rico y el Distrito de Columbia, han emitido decretos para obligar a sus ciudadanos a quedarse en casa. Es decir, aproximadamente el 95% de la población estadounidense se encuentra recluida.

Estados Unidos ha superado a Italia como el país con más número de fallecidos y de contagiados por coronavirus. Nueva York es la región más afectada, con más de 10.000 fallecidos. Pese a todo, Trump se muestra optimista e incluso piensa en reactivar la economía.

"Tras la declaración de Wyoming, el presidente ha declarado, por primera vez en la historia, que existe un desastre importante en los 50 estados a la vez. Donald Trump continúa respondiendo a las necesidades de cada gobernador para proteger la salud de todos los estadounidenses", escribió en redes sociales Judd Deere, secretario de Prensa de la Casa Blanca.


