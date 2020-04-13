washington
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, aprobó este pasado domingo la situación de desastre en el estado de Wyoming a causa del coronavirus, por lo que por primera vez en la historia todos los estados del país están simultáneamente en esta condición de zona de , tal y como apuntó el propio presidente en su cuenta de Twitter.
Los 50 estados, las Islas Vírgenes Estadounidenses, las Islas Marianas del Norte, el distrito de Columbia, Guam y Puerto Rico han sido autorizados a nivel federal a declarar la emergencia. En total, 42 estados, además de Puerto Rico y el Distrito de Columbia, han emitido decretos para obligar a sus ciudadanos a quedarse en casa. Es decir, aproximadamente el 95% de la población estadounidense se encuentra recluida.
Estados Unidos ha superado a Italia como el país con más número de fallecidos y de contagiados por coronavirus. Nueva York es la región más afectada, con más de 10.000 fallecidos. Pese a todo, Trump se muestra optimista e incluso piensa en reactivar la economía.
For the first time in history there is a fully signed Presidential Disaster Declaration for all 50 States. We are winning, and will win, the war on the Invisible Enemy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2020
"Tras la declaración de Wyoming, el presidente ha declarado, por primera vez en la historia, que existe un desastre importante en los 50 estados a la vez. Donald Trump continúa respondiendo a las necesidades de cada gobernador para proteger la salud de todos los estadounidenses", escribió en redes sociales Judd Deere, secretario de Prensa de la Casa Blanca.
🚨With @realDonaldTrump’s declaration for WY, the President has now declared for the 1st time in history that a major disaster exist within all 50 states at once. The President continues to respond to the needs of every Governor to protect the health of all Americans. 🇺🇸 #COVID19— Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) April 11, 2020
