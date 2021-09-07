Una estatua de una mujer indígena sustituirá la de Colón en Ciudad de México

madridActualizado:
Una mujer indígena ocupará el lugar de la estatua a Cristóbal Colón en una de las avenidas más importantes de Ciudad de México, el Paseo de la Reforma. Según la alcaldesa de la ciudad, Claudia Sheinbaum, es un monumento que quiere hacer "justicia social" al papel histórico de las mujeres en el país.
El pasado octubre una protesta ciudadana amenazaba con derrumbar la estatua en homenaje a Colón el Día de la Hispanidad. Por ello, unos días antes de la celebración de la manifestación retiraron la obra para restaurarla "de manera profunda".
La alcaldesa asegura que el monumento reemplazado se emplazará en otro lugar "digno" de la ciudad
La alcaldesa asegura que el monumento reemplazado se emplazará en otro lugar "muy digno" de la ciudad, en el Parque América. También explicó que existen "dos visiones" de Colón: la europea, que se centra en "el descubrimiento de América" pese a que ya existiesen civilizaciones mucho anteriores a su llegada; y la americana, como explica la alcaldesa, que "en realidad llegó un europeo a América, que hizo un encuentro entre dos lugares, y luego vino la conquista".
Varias estatuas al invasor han sido vandalizadas en Estados Unidos, en los últimos meses a raíz del asesinato de George Floyd por la policía del mismo país. Estos actos han aumentado la presión por retirar monumentos a colonizadores y esclavistas.
