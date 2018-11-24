Las negociaciones entre España y Reino Unido se encuentran en un momento crítico debido a la falta de acuerdo sobre Gibraltar.

El peñón y las condiciones de salida de la Unión Europea (UE), que afectarían a la relación con la frontera española, han derivado en la posibilidad de que España vote en contra del tratado que supondría la salida definitiva de Reino Unido de la UE.

Hay dos trámites claves que Reino Unido, con Theresa May a la cabeza, debe pasar para certificar su salida de la UE. La posición de España puede afectar al tratado, pero en ningún caso su caso aislado —el único país de los 27 que se posicionaría en contra— afectaría de manera definitiva.

Qué pasa si España se mantiene en contra

En el caso de que los gobiernos de ambos países no llegaran a un acuerdo sobre Gibraltar, España terminaría votando en contra del tratado negociado entre May y Bruselas.

Sería una decisión clave en la que la UE no tendría consenso, pero más allá de mostrar esa debilidad, no tendría trascendencia coyuntural. El Consejo de ministros de Exteriores votaría aceptar o no el tratado y las condiciones son más que favorables, ya que la mayoría puede ser cualificada de dos maneras.

La primera, que el 55% de los estados miembros esté a favor o, en segundo caso, que los partidos que voten a favor representen el 65% de la población de la Unión Europea.

Por tanto, si España votase en contra, todo indica que no será Europa el problema para sacar adelante el brexit. El problema vendrá desde el parlamento británico.