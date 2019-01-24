El ex ministro principal de Escocia Alex Salmond, que ha sido detenido, se enfrenta a un total de catorce delitos sexuales, entre ellos dos por intento de violación, informó hoy la Justicia escocesa.
El exdirigente nacionalista, que ante los medios se declaró "absolutamente inocente de cualquier criminalidad", está acusado también de nueve cargos de agresión sexual, entre otros, según el ordenamiento jurídico escocés.
Tras comparecer ante la Corte del Sheriff de Edimburgo, Salmond señaló que las autoridades policiales le comunicaron la detención el miércoles a su abogado y que fue puesto en libertad bajo fianza con la condición de que compareciese ante la Justicia.
Desde el pasado agosto, las autoridades investigan a Salmond por dos denuncias de presunto acoso sexual, presentadas por dos mujeres que fueron sus empleadas durante el periodo que estuvo al frente del Gobierno regional (2007-2014), acusaciones que él niega.
Tras hacerse público en agosto que el Gobierno autonómico había puesto en manos de la Policía dos denuncias por presunto acoso sexual, el exdirigente se querelló contra la institución por considerar que no había recibido un trato justo durante la investigación interna.
A inicios de enero, Salmond ganó la batalla judicial contra el Ejecutivo de su sucesora, Nicola Sturgeon, ya que el tribunal civil de más alto nivel de Escocia falló que la administración infringió sus propias directrices al designar como responsable de la investigación a una persona que tuvo una "implicación previa" en el caso.
Esta decisión se centró por completo en la actuación del Gabinete regional y no guarda relación con la investigación que la Policía está llevando a cabo sobre las denuncias de presunto acoso sexual.
De acuerdo con la prensa local, los hechos denunciados ocurrieron presuntamente en 2013 en Bute House, la residencia oficial del ministro principal en Edimburgo.
Salmond, que es considerado una de las grandes figuras del movimiento independentista escocés, fue ministro principal de la región hasta 2014, después de que en el referéndum de independencia del Reino Unido el 55% de los escoceses rechazase la separación.
Este resultado desencadenó su dimisión y que fuese sustituido por Sturgeon al frente del Gobierno y del Partido Nacionalista Escocés (SNP).
