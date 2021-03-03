Estás leyendo: Explota una bomba frente a un centro de pruebas para el coronavirus en los alrededores de Ámsterdam

Público
Público

Explota una bomba frente a un centro de pruebas para el coronavirus en los alrededores de Ámsterdam

El ataque tuvo lugar en torno a las 6:55 horas en la localidad de Bovenkarspel, situada a unos 50 kilómetros de la capital. Las autoridades señalan que no hay heridos aunque confirman que se han producido desperfectos a causa de la explosión.

Servicios de emergencias aseguran la zona de la explosión cercana al centro de pruebas de coronavirus de la ciudad de en Bovenkarspel, cerca de Ámsterdam.
Servicios de emergencias aseguran la zona de la explosión cercana al centro de pruebas de coronavirus de la ciudad de en Bovenkarspel, cerca de Ámsterdam. Reuters

madrid

Actualizado:

Un centro de pruebas para el coronavirus en los alrededores de la capital de Países Bajos, Ámsterdam, ha sido objetivo este miércoles de un ataque con bomba, según ha confirmado la Policía, que ha agregado que el suceso no ha causado víctimas.

La Policía ha resaltado a través de su cuenta en la red social Twitter que el suceso ha tenido lugar en torno a las 6:55 horas en la localidad de Bovenkarspel, situada a unos 50 kilómetros de la capital.

Asimismo, ha resaltado que la explosión ha causado la rotura de ventanas en las instalaciones, si bien ha agregado que "no hay heridos". "La Policía está investigando. La zona está acordonada", ha agregado.

Según las informaciones recogidas por la agencia alemana de noticias DPA, en el lugar había un guardia de seguridad presente en el momento de la explosión, si bien ha resultado ileso. La Policía ha apuntado que el ataque parece tener como objetivo el centro, tal y como ha recogido una emisora local.

Durante el mes de enero fue incendiado un centro de pruebas sobre el coronavirus en Urk, al norte de Ámsterdam, en el marco de unas protestas contra las restricciones impuestas frente a la pandemia que derivaron en disturbios.

Más noticias de Internacional

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público