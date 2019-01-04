Público
Facebook Un Ikea de Hong Kong emite por error un vídeo porno en la pantalla del escaparate de una de sus tiendas 

Una trabajadora intenta tapar la pantalla con una toalla pequeña, sin éxito. La proyección de la película escandaliza a los pequeños que pasean por el local.

Una trabajadora de Ikea intenta tapar la pantalla del escaparate de una de las tiendas del gigante sueco en Hong Kong.

Un vídeo porno fue emitido por error en la pantalla del escaparate de una tienda de Ikea ubicada en Hong Kong. La película pornográfica se reprodujo el pasado martes, el día de año nuevo, durante varios minutos, lo que escandalizó a los niños que paseaban por el local del gigante sueco, según la publicación británica Metro.

En el vídeo, que se ha hecho viral en Facebook, se ve cómo una trabajadora intenta tapar la pantalla con una toalla pequeña, sin éxito.

"Ikea Hong Kong siente mucho el incidente y ahora está llevando a cabo una investigación", han asegurado los portavoces de la empresa.

