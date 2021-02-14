Estás leyendo: Fallece el expresidente argentino Carlos Menem

Menem fue presidente en dos mandatos consecutivos, de 1989 a 1999.

Carlos Saúl Menem en una sesión en el Congreso de la Nación, en Buenos Aires, el 19 de diciembre de 2018. Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / EFE

El expresidente argentino Carlos Menem (1989-1999) falleció este domingo, según confirmaron fuentes del Sanatorio Los Arcos de la ciudad de Buenos Aires, donde se encontraba internado desde el 15 de diciembre pasado.

Menem fue trasladado al Sanatorio Los Arcos en un principio para ser sometido a un control médico prostático y donde se le diagnosticó una infección urinaria que complicó sus problemas cardíacos.

El día de Nochebuena fue inducido a un coma tras sufrir un fallo renal en medio de su delicado estado de salud, aunque luego había salido del coma y se encontraba mejor.

Abogado de profesión, Menem fue presidente en dos mandatos consecutivos, de 1989 a 1999, tras haber sido gobernador de La Rioja, su provincia natal, entre 1973 y 1976 -año en que fue detenido tras el golpe de Estado que derivó en la última dictadura (1976-1983)- y de nuevo desde 1983 hasta que inició su campaña presidencial para los comicios de 1989, que acabó ganando.

