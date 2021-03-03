Estás leyendo: Identificados dos autores en Italia de ataques racistas en redes a Liliana Segre, superviviente del Holocausto

Identificados dos autores en Italia de ataques racistas en redes a Liliana Segre, superviviente del Holocausto

"Ni siquiera los alemanes lograron matarla y ahora tiene miedo de morir" o "Si estirase la pata... cuánto se ahorraría" fueron los comentarios que la senadora italiana recibió en una foto echándose la vacuna de la covid-19. 

Liliana Segre
La superviviente del Holocausto y senadora italiana, Liliana Segre.- EFE.

Madrid

La policía italiana identificó este miércoles a dos de los autores de amenazas y ataques antisemitas en las redes sociales a la senadora vitalicia Liliana Segre, de 90 años y superviviente del campo de exterminio de Auschwitz, y se incautó de dispositivos tecnológicos en sus domicilios.

La senadora acudió a vacunarse en Milán el 18 de febrero acompañada por el presidente de Lombardía, Attilio Fontana, quien subió a Facebook vídeos y fotos, en cuyos comentarios se vertieron burlas y amenazas antisemitas contra Segre, un símbolo de la lucha contra la intolerancia y de la memoria del Holocausto en Italia.

La senadora Liliana Segre fue deportada a Auschwitz en 1944

Un jubilado de 75 años y un hombre de 40 años de las provincias de Cagliari (sur) y de Viterbo (centro), respectivamente, fueron identificados como los autores de los comentarios más agresivos por la policía, en el marco de la investigación de la Fiscalía de Milán por amenazas agravadas por discriminación y odio racial. Entre los mensajes de odio señalados por la policía figuran: "Ni siquiera los alemanes lograron matarla y ahora tiene miedo de morir" o "Si estirase la pata... cuánto se ahorraría".

La incautación de dispositivos informáticos, ordenada por el responsable de antiterrorismo de Milán, Alberto Nobili, ha sido efectuada por agentes de Roma, Cagliari y Viterbo con el objetivo de "verificar las hipótesis de la investigación y obtener pruebas adicionales", informó la policía.

La senadora Liliana Segre, que fue deportada a Auschwitz en 1944, recibió la solidaridad de todos los partidos tras los insultos, que fueron considerados "intolerables" por la ministra italiana de asuntos regionales, Mariastella Gelmini. "La ignorancia y el fanatismo se condenan con determinación, y se debe aislar y denunciar a los violentos", escribió Gelmini sobre la senadora, a quien ya anteriormente se le puso una escolta policial por recibir amenazas antisemitas

