El rey Felipe VI ha sido abucheado en México cuado participaba en la toma de posesión del nuevo presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador.
Al llegar al palacio de Sán Lázaro y bajar del vehículo oficial se escucharon gritos de "muera la monarquía" según recoge la agencia Reformas y pública el medio mexicano Zócalo.
A la recepción del rey también acudieron organizaciones en apoyo a la independencia de Catalunya. El Comité en Defensa de la República Catalana en México (CDR) se concentró en Juárez para expresar su posición en contra al encarcelamiento de los presos del procés.
La Asamblea Territorial de México (ANC-mex) también quiso mostrar su oposición a Felipe VI.
