Felipe VI Abucheos a Felipe VI en México: "¡Muera la monarquía!"

Se produjeron durante la toma de posesión del nuevo presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

El Rey Felipe VI de España (d) y Alejandro Encinas (i), subsecretario de Derechos Humanos de la Secretaria de Gobernación, llegan al Palacio Nacional para asistir a un encuentro de mandatarios con el nuevo presidente de México, Andrés Manuel López Obrador

El rey Felipe VI ha sido abucheado en México cuado participaba en la toma de posesión del nuevo presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Al llegar al palacio de Sán Lázaro y bajar del vehículo oficial se escucharon gritos de "muera la monarquía" según recoge la agencia Reformas y pública el medio mexicano Zócalo.

A la recepción del rey también acudieron organizaciones en apoyo a la independencia de Catalunya. El Comité en Defensa de la República Catalana en México (CDR) se concentró en Juárez para expresar su posición en contra al encarcelamiento de los presos del procés.

La Asamblea Territorial de México (ANC-mex) también quiso mostrar su oposición a Felipe VI.

